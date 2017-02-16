Bill to bring transparency to property tax bills moves forward, may see changes

A bill that sponsors say will bring additional transparency to the tax statements most property tax owners receive passed out of committee Thursday, but could still see changes.

House Revenue and Taxation Committee members approved House Bill 154 on Thursday, but sent it to the House’s amending order, where members can submit changes to legislation.

The plan, sponsored by Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, would require county treasurers to disclose more information about tax bonds, which cities, counties and schools use to fund renovations, new buildings and other major projects. The measure would mandate that treasurers disclose the levy rate, project name, payoff date and the dollar amount of the current year and the previous two years for each bond held by each taxing district on a property tax bill.

Nate said his plan would bring additional transparency to property taxes, a subject of confusion for some Idahoans.

“Citizens who are paying for these bonds ought to know what they’re paying for,” Nate told colleagues.

Kelli Brassfield, a staff liaison for the taxpayer-funded Idaho Association of Counties, told the panel her group opposes the measure because it would likely burden county officials with extra labor and material costs without providing cash to cover the expenses.

Brassfield said Nate’s plan could force counties to reprogram computers and spend staff time compiling the extra data to place on tax bills. She estimated extra staff time at hundreds of hours for large counties.

Donna Peterson, the Payette County treasurer, echoed Brassfield, and said her office would see a significant increase in its workload to comply with Nate’s bill. She also told legislators the amount of information he wants counties to provide isn’t possible.

“There is just too much information to be placed on a county tax bill,” she told the panel.

Brian Stutzman of Iona, who asked Nate to bring the bill, said he spent more than an hour tracking down bond information when he grew curious about his tax payments. He told the panel adding the new data wouldn’t prove difficult and costs wouldn’t spike significantly.

When questioned about the usefulness of mandating the expanded bond information be placed on the tax bills, Stutzman testified it’s a matter of good public policy.

“I don’t think any taxpayer should have to dig as deep as I did [to find bond data],” he urged. “It should come to them with their bill.”

Rep. Janet Trujillo, R-Idaho Falls, motioned to send the bill to the House’s amending order for changes. While committees cannot ask for specific changes, Trujillo said she’d like to strike the requirement to look back two years at bond costs.

Rep. Stephen Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, placed a substitute motion to send the bill forward without changes. He endorsed the bill and express concern about sending it to the amending order, where lawmakers can freely tinker with legislation.

“If we send it to the amending order, all bets are off, as we all know,” Hartgen said. “I am going to support the bill for transparency reasons. It doesn’t strike me as inordinate.”

Boise Democrat John Gannon endorsed Hartgen’s motion. He told the panel he doesn’t think the counties’ financial burden to meet the bill’s mandates would be too great too bear.

“I don’t think the expenses are as great as they might appear to be,” Gannon said.

Still, those arguments didn’t sway the panel, which voted down Hartgen’s motion. Members then approved without dissent Trujillo’s motion to send the bill to the amending order.

