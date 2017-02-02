Committee advances bill to repeal extra registration fee for select hybrids

On Tuesday, members of the House Transportation Committee approved a bill to remove Idaho’s extra registration fee for select hybrid vehicles registered in the state.

At the close of the 2015 legislative session lawmakers passed a transportation funding bill that raised gas taxes and registration fees for all cars, but also tacked on an extra $75 fee for hybrid vehicle owners.

The bill passed today would repeal the extra fee for hybrids that use gas and electricity, like the Toyota Prius.

Electric cars that plug in for power, such as the Nissan Leaf or Tesla vehicles, would still be charged the $75 fee.

During the 2016 legislative session Sen. Shawn Keough, R-Sandpoint, tried to repeal the fee for all electric vehicles. That plan passed the Senate, but never received a hearing in the House Transportation and Defense Committee.

The bill lawmakers passed today would reduce state transportation revenue by $1 million a year.

