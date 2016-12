Empower teachers, not special interests Imagine going to your polling place to vote and stepping past the cardboard divide that insures your privacy is a member of your political party to watch you fill out your ballot. More than uncomfortable, […] The post Empower teachers, not special interests appeared first on Idaho Freedom Foundation. Lindsay Russell Dexter

10 answers to common questions about public land transfer The post 10 answers to common questions about public land transfer appeared first on Idaho Freedom Foundation. Idaho Freedom Foundation staff

Idaho Politics Weekly story adds confusion to the Medicaid expansion debate One reason why there is acrimony related to Medicaid expansion here in Idaho is that supporters have put out so much false and misleading information – and continue to do so. If we can’t agree […] The post Idaho Politics Weekly story adds confusion to the Medicaid expansion debate appeared first on Idaho Freedom Foundation. Fred Birnbaum