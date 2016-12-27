December marks the season of giving -- and the Idaho Department of Commerce joined the action in a big, expensive way. This month, the state agency granted two new tax…
The Idaho Department of Commerce wants to give a break to businesses that want to build data centers here -- a tax break, that is. The agency’s 2017 legislative session…
We wish you a merry tax hike. Deck the halls with taxpayer dollars. Jingle bells, jingle bells, hike your taxes in March. Though catchy tunes for some, none of them…
Katie Donahue, a 35-year-old wife and mother of one, isn’t interested in Gov. Butch Otter’s permission to use an oil extract from cannbis plants to treat her excruciating pain. “I…
Boise State University will ask legislators in January to expand state funding for the school’s new public policy center, formally known as the Idaho Policy Institute. Weeks ago, the school…
This fall, as part of its annual Value Added Producer Grant program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded Idaho producers more than $850,000 in grant money. The taxpayer cash,…
The College of Western Idaho spent thousands of dollars on baked goods, beach balls, pizza and high-priced consultants as part of a $370,000 marketing blitz. Records delivered to IdahoReporter.com Thursday…
Learn more at TestfiApp.com.
Tell Idaho to stop hurting people like Josh Phillips! Sign the petition at HopeVetoed.com.
College of Western Idaho President Bert Glandon offered counseling services to students and staff in the aftermath of last week’s election. In a Nov. 9 email message to the campus,…