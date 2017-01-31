On Tuesday, members of the Idaho House Revenue and Taxation Committee approved a $51 million tax cut for Idaho families and corporations. The plan, sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike…
A left-wing special interest group offered travel and hotel stipends to Idahoans likely to testify in favor of expanding Medicaid at a hearing last Friday in the Statehouse. The Idaho…
Gov. Butch Otter is putting a stubborn recession in the rear view mirror, growing your government workforce faster than at any time in a decade. The push to add new…
Rep. Kelley Packer appears determined to swim against a current that is washing away occupational regulation across the country. Packer, R-McCammon, has again filed legislation, House Bill 46, that would…
The Idaho House Commerce and Human Resources Committee approved an increase in contributions to judicial pensions -- without asking how much the plan would cost taxpayers. On Tuesday, IdahoReporter.com contacted…
Taxpayers will soon spend more to shore up the finances of the Judges Retirement Fund after lawmakers approved a proposal Monday to increase contribution rates. Members of the Idaho House…
On Monday, Rep. Kelley Packer, R-McCammon, introduced legislation that would require sign language interpreters to be licensed, two years after Idaho Gov. Butch Otter vetoed a different version of the…
Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, explained a huge problem with Idaho's pension system during Monday's House Commerce and Human Resources meeting.
Idaho’s 2017 legislative session could catch fire as the year of the stimulus for state government workers. Lawmakers are expected to consider numerous proposals to spend more on pay and…
If Gov. Otter has his way -- and there is little reason to think he won’t -- overall education spending will increase for the sixth consecutive fiscal year. After growing…