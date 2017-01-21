Legislators ponder minimum drinking rule A number of comedy clubs and music venues have a policy that you must buy a couple of drinks while enjoying the venue’s conviviality. This ubiquitous policy is called the “two drink minimum.” Not to […] The post Legislators ponder minimum drinking rule appeared first on Idaho Freedom Foundation. Wayne Hoffman

House Bill 14 Rating: -2 In 2016, the Legislature rejected a proposal from the Idaho State Police that would have imposed similar restrictions. The ISP contends that such a requirement would prevent licenses from being secured but not […] The post House Bill 14 appeared first on Idaho Freedom Foundation. Lindsay Russell Dexter

House Bill 11 Rating: -2 Does it give government any new, additional, or expanded power to prohibit, restrict, or regulate activities in the free market? Conversely, does it eliminate or reduce government intervention in the market? This bill […] The post House Bill 11 appeared first on Idaho Freedom Foundation. Lindsay Russell Dexter