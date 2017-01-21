Idaho’s 2017 legislative session could catch fire as the year of the stimulus for state government workers. Lawmakers are expected to consider numerous proposals to spend more on pay and…
If Gov. Otter has his way -- and there is little reason to think he won’t -- overall education spending will increase for the sixth consecutive fiscal year. After growing…
The Idaho Department of Correction introduced legislation Tuesday to expand retirement benefits for juvenile corrections officers, as well as emergency dispatchers. The legislation, introduced in the House Judiciary, Rules and…
The Idaho Policy Institute at Boise State University wants lawmakers and other connected politicos to know it’s available to assist in finding solutions to political problems. The Institute, founded last…
Records uncovered by IdahoReporter.com reveal Idaho lawmakers have at least twice changed Idaho laws that deal with legislators’ retirement benefits. This stands in contrast to the opinion of Idaho Speaker…
Read our 2017 Taxpayers Budget, which reveals how lawmakers can cut income an grocery taxes by $200 million this year.
Since the economic recovery began in earnest five years ago there are at least three things the taxpayers of Idaho can count on at budget time from Gov. Butch Otter.…
A former Idaho lawmaker says House Speaker Scott Bedke has it wrong when Bedke said the Legislature can’t end a lucrative pension perk that enriches former legislators. Last week, former…
Credit: Eric Allie, Idaho Freedom Foundation
On Monday at the Idaho Capitol, Gov. Butch Otter kicked off the 2017 legislative session by asking lawmakers to approve a proposed 2018 behemoth budget request. The governor’s request, which…