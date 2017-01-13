Read our 2017 Taxpayers Budget, which reveals how lawmakers can cut income an grocery taxes by $200 million this year.
Since the economic recovery began in earnest five years ago there are at least three things the taxpayers of Idaho can count on at budget time from Gov. Butch Otter.…
A former Idaho lawmaker says House Speaker Scott Bedke has it wrong when Bedke said the Legislature can’t end a lucrative pension perk that enriches former legislators. Last week, former…
Credit: Eric Allie, Idaho Freedom Foundation
On Monday at the Idaho Capitol, Gov. Butch Otter kicked off the 2017 legislative session by asking lawmakers to approve a proposed 2018 behemoth budget request. The governor’s request, which…
Thousands of Idahoans, who suffer from epilepsy and other ailments, will continue to suffer as Gov. Butch Otter upholds his prohibition stance on CBD oil. Idaho stands alone on this…
Idaho businesses can expect Gov. Butch Otter’s support for a reduction in the taxes collected for the state’s robust $675 million unemployment insurance trust fund. Otter is currently reviewing several…
IdahoReporter.com has made it an important part of its mission to inform readers about the tax breaks Idaho state government hands out to businesses. Before long, state and local governments…