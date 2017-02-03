House Bill 43 Bill Description: This bill makes families of children with serious emotional disturbance eligible for medical assistance coverage through the Department of Health and Welfare. Rating: -1 Analyst’s Note: This bill stems from an implementation plan […] The post House Bill 43 appeared first on Idaho Freedom Foundation. Phil Haunschild

In the interest of fairness, Democrats should up the ante on tax cuts Several days ago modest tax cut legislation was introduced before the Idaho House Revenue and Tax Committee. House Bill 67 sailed through the committee on a 14-2 vote, with only the two Democratic members opposing […] The post In the interest of fairness, Democrats should up the ante on tax cuts appeared first on Idaho […] Fred Birnbaum

Moyle’s plan could stop massive property tax hikes Each year, property owners face explosive tax increases that make it harder to pay the mortgage or afford the taxes necessary to stay in one’s home. Rep. Mike Moyle, a conservative Republican from Star, has […] The post Moyle’s plan could stop massive property tax hikes appeared first on Idaho Freedom Foundation. Wayne Hoffman