Top 5 reasons to support the Idaho Freedom Foundation Because of people like you, the Idaho Freedom Foundation is able to advance freedom here in the Gem State. We also know you expect results. IFF had a good year, which has built momentum for […] The post Top 5 reasons to support the Idaho Freedom Foundation appeared first on Idaho Freedom Foundation. Idaho Freedom Foundation staff

Time for Idaho lawmakers to deliver on a freedom agenda The 64th legislative session that’s about to begin Jan. 9 has the potential be a game changer, one that builds upon a clear, voter-led directive to change how government operates. Elected officials can embrace an […] The post Time for Idaho lawmakers to deliver on a freedom agenda appeared first on Idaho Freedom Foundation. Wayne Hoffman

2017: The year special interests are kicked to the curb The legislative session that starts Jan. 9 is already shaping up to be a panoply of special interests. Gov. Butch Otter will propose no tax relief for you, but don’t confuse that to mean he […] The post 2017: The year special interests are kicked to the curb appeared first on Idaho Freedom Foundation. Wayne Hoffman